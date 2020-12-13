Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael L. Tomlin
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Tomlin, Michael L., - 68, of Goshen, NJ died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born in Cape May Court House, NJ on December 15, 1951, the son of Elizabeth L. Compton and the late Clarence J. Tomlin, Jr. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Middle Township High School, excelling in football and track and field. He served in the National Guard before owning and operating Douglass Monument Company. Mike was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and was a member of the Bayshore Wildlife Hunting Club. He is a former member and commissioner of the Goshen Fire Company and current member of the Seaside Cemetery Board of Directors. Mike enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Eagles. Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy Arenberg Tomlin; a son Michael H. Tomlin and wife, Wesley; a daughter, Meghan C. Tomlin (Jeff); two brothers: Joseph R. (Kathy) and Jeffrey S. (Donna); his mother Bette Tomlin Safford (Richard); grandchildren: Collins, Michael (Colt) and Reese; his mother-in-law, Barbara Arenberg; sister-in-law Carol Tomlin; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Clarence J. Tomlin, Jr.; a brother, Clarence J. "Bull" Tomlin, III; and his father-in-law, Harold "Dutch" Arenberg. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Church of The Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223. Viewing will be from 10 to 12 noon. Mass will start at 12:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Palermo, NJ 08223 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Mike's name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Church of The Resurrection
200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ
Dec
15
Service
12:30p.m.
Church of The Resurrection
200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ
Dec
15
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
416 Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Betty my deepest sympathies . I was so sad to hear of the loss of Michael
Jennifer Arenberg
December 15, 2020
Julia Miner
December 14, 2020
Michael. We send our deepest sympathies to you and your family. We worked with you this past year.You are a very nice man and we are sorry for your loss.
Debra and Scott Rome
December 14, 2020
To the Entire Tomlin Family, Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the loss of Mike Sr.. Diane and I deeply appreciate all your concern for us. Mike Sr. thanks for all the bait you brought me from Cape May I hope to meet you at the Rips when the Striped Bass return!!! REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND !!!! Steve & Diane [email protected]
Steve Collins
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results