Tomlin, Michael L., - 68, of Goshen, NJ died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born in Cape May Court House, NJ on December 15, 1951, the son of Elizabeth L. Compton and the late Clarence J. Tomlin, Jr. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Middle Township High School, excelling in football and track and field. He served in the National Guard before owning and operating Douglass Monument Company. Mike was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and was a member of the Bayshore Wildlife Hunting Club. He is a former member and commissioner of the Goshen Fire Company and current member of the Seaside Cemetery Board of Directors. Mike enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Eagles. Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy Arenberg Tomlin; a son Michael H. Tomlin and wife, Wesley; a daughter, Meghan C. Tomlin (Jeff); two brothers: Joseph R. (Kathy) and Jeffrey S. (Donna); his mother Bette Tomlin Safford (Richard); grandchildren: Collins, Michael (Colt) and Reese; his mother-in-law, Barbara Arenberg; sister-in-law Carol Tomlin; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Clarence J. Tomlin, Jr.; a brother, Clarence J. "Bull" Tomlin, III; and his father-in-law, Harold "Dutch" Arenberg. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Church of The Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223. Viewing will be from 10 to 12 noon. Mass will start at 12:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Palermo, NJ 08223 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Mike's name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.