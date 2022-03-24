Wegelin, Michael "Mike", - 72, of Ocean View, passed away peacefully at his Ocean View home on March 20, 2022. Mike was born on February 2, 1950 and spent his early years in Buffalo, NY. Following high school, Mike unselfishly enlisted in the Army and saw combat action in Vietnam. Returning home from Vietnam, Mike was employed by GE working on large turbines. With GE he moved around and, ultimately, settled in Sea Isle City. It was at the Jersey shore that Mike met and married the love of his life, Sherry. Together Mike and Sherry shared 25 years of marriage. Retiring from GE, Mike embarked on an impressive 31 year career – becoming one of the most well- known and best loved bartenders in Sea Isle working at place he truly loved – the Sea Isle VFW Post. More than a bartender, Mike was also a very committed, active, generous and hard-working VFW member. Mike served his Post and his fellow veterans as Quartermaster and Post Commander. When you walked into the Post and saw Mike there, you knew that whatever you needed, Mike would be there for you. Mike's life was one of selfless service to others. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Sherry and daughters Wendy (Brian) McCarthy, Jill (Tony) Clough and Dayna Cramsey. Mike was a proud grandfather of six and a great grandfather of one. Mike is also survived by his siblings Susan, Jim and Patrick and their families and his In-law's Pat and Vince. For Mike's extended family of cousins, neighbors, patrons, friends and his brothers in arms, Mike's memory will be an eternal source of comfort. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 AM with Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment with full military honors will be in the Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery, Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Mike's name be made to the Sea Isle City Memorial VFW Post 1963, 300 JFK Boulevard, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2022.