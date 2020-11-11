LoSARDO, MICHELE, - 45, of Galloway, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, November 1, 2020, All Saints Day. She fought the battle with courage, bravery, and confidence. All who knew Michele were blessed with her bright, kind, enthusiastic, giving spirit. Michele grew up in Ventnor, attending Ventnor Public School, and then graduating from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, Class of 1993. She obtained her cosmetology license from the then Atlantic County Vocational Technical School and her Medical Assistant Certification as well. She was continually striving to further her education, even until recently. She most notably worked at Bradlees Department Store in Ventnor, Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, and Macy's Department Store in Mays Landing for over fifteen years, as well as various other positions furthering her Medical Assistant career. Michele most recently resided in Galloway. She was a super fan of coffee, '80's movies and music, playing and winning at trivia, attending concerts - especially her favorite band Nickelback, Marvel superhero movies, and most memorably her love of Ironman, RDJ. Michele is predeceased by her parents Carmen and Marie LoSardo. She is survived by her sister Suzanne Miltenberger and her husband Michael; nephews Michael and Ryan; and her niece Rosie, of Ventnor. Of Special mention, she leaves behind also her first cousin and soul sister, Lisa Gebhard, and her two children Elaina and Andrew, of Linwood. Michele also leaves behind many other cousins, extended family members, and countless loving friends. Michele truly valued the countless prayers, encouragement, and support from each and every one of her family and friends. Donations to South Jersey Gilda's Club in Michele's memory would be very much appreciated, as they assisted Michele through this difficult journey. A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated for Michele LoSardo 11:00AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Parish, St James RC Church, Newport, and Atlantic Avenues in Ventnor. Friends may call from 10:30am at the church. Due to the pandemic, Masks are required and church protocols for social distancing will be followed for the safety of everyone. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Route 40 in Mays Landing, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.