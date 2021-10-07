Young, Milford E., - of Egg Harbor City, quietly and peacefully on September 30, 2021 the Almighty God, in His Infinite wisdom gently closed the eyes of our beloved and he entered into his eternal rest. Milford E Young was born at home in Williamstown, NJ on December 28, 1948 to the late Milford E Fleming and Foryce (Blackwell-Young) Fleming. Milford was affectionately known as B00B00 by family and friends. He was educated in the Williamstown School District. After school, his first job was working at Remcor in trucking. After Remcor, he has several occupations, his last job was working at McDonald-'s in Egg Harbor City. Milford loved spending time with family, fishing and hunting. His all-time favorite pastime was quiet time with the Lord. He accepted God as his personal survivor and attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Egg Harbor City. On July 9th 2000. he married Kathy Murphy. He was proceeded in death by his father, Milford; his mother, Foryce; his brother, James; his sister, Carolyn; and granddaughter, Tasia. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Kathy; his two daughters, Tonya Wallace of Glassboro NJ and Tori Wallace of Glassboro NJ; his one son, Isiah Young of Egg Harbor City NJ; one brother, Earl Young of Ohio; his six sisters, Joan Denny of Williamstown NJ, Victoria Rucker of Sicklerville NJ, Linda Williams of Williamstown NJ, Patricia Merriweather (Ray) of Sicklerville NJ, Gloria Fleming (Tommy) of Sicklerville NJ and Maria Tate of Lindenwold NJ; his five grandkids, Alarrya Brooks, Giavonni Brackett, Dyamante Williams, Gregory Brackett and Carmen Wallace; one great grandson, Jai-Yon Williams; one sister-in-law, Judy Fleming; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Service beginning at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.