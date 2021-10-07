I cherish the memories growing up with my first cousin Boo. The lessons we learned and the protection he provided for family was unmatched. He honored our family and protected our name. He gave his life away to gain eternity and asks us all to do the same. I´ll see you again cousin. My love to all of our family in this time of weeping but remember, Joy cometh in the morning Psalms 30:5

Kenneth (Kenny)Fleming Family October 7, 2021