Gruhle, Millicent D., - 73, of Absecon, NJ passed away on September 27, 2020. Millicent is predeceased by her mother Millicent Dallas, father Charles T. Dallas Sr., brother Charles T. Dallas Jr., and son Thomas P. Gruhle Jr. She is survived by son Michael P., daughter Megan Gruhle of Absecon, brother Albert L. Dallas of Northfield, grandchildren Katie, John, Hailey, Thomas, Abbie, and Alivia, sister in law Christa Dallas of Colorado, and niece Andrea Dallas of Ohio and nephew Charles T. Dallas III of Georgia. Millicent was born on July 9, 1947, in Atlantic City, NJ. She worked as a purchasing agent for the Township of Hamilton for twenty years. She was loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed by all. Services will be private (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
