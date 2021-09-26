Reese, Millicent "Susie", - of Palermo, and Auburn, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill NJ. "Susie", as she always liked to be called, was born in Somers Point, NJ in 1940, and resided in Palermo for most of her life. She was a homemaker raising 4 children and worked as part of the United Foods and Commercial Workers Union for 23 years at Shop Rite in Somers Point, NJ. Susie was known for her warm personality and had a beautiful smile for everyone she met. Susie is survived by three children: David P. Reese (Jeanne) of New York, NY, Melody L. Reese (Matthew) of Auburn, NJ and Edwin H. Reese Jr. (Jennifer) of Linwood, NJ as well as grandchildren Rosalee, Jeffrey, Kalyn, Lauryn, William and Campbell, and great grandchildren Reese and Heric. She is predeceased by daughter Robin D. Kearney of Orlando, FL. A gathering to celebrate Susie will be held Friday October 8, 2021, from 11:00 to noon at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo. In accordance with her wishes, Susie's ashes will be interred at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions in her memory be sent to Auburn Volunteer Fire Company, 76 Main Street, Auburn NJ 08085. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.