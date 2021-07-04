Saraduke, Millicent "Millie" Anne Deeds, - 91, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away June 28, 2021. Millie was born in North Wales, PA to Wilbur and Anna (Erhardt) Deeds. At age 17 she moved to Philadelphia where she met and married Paul Saraduke. Among her many job titles she most enjoyed being a telephone operator in the early 1950's. Millie resided in Norristown, PA, Hagerstown, MD, Avalon, NJ, and finally Dennis Twp, NJ. In her early 30's she was diagnosed with glaucoma and slowly began losing her sight, while maintaining her household and raising 4 children. By 1984 she was totally blind, she learned to read braille and live independently as a blind person. She was very involved with the Al-Anon program where she became a strong role model. In 2000 she founded the Blind Center of the Jersey Cape and served as the President for many years. Millie enjoyed playing the piano, singing, knitting, and was a licensed ham radio operator. Millie was predeceased by her oldest son Paul Saraduke Jr. She is survived by her sons Glen (Miya) Saraduke and Robert Saraduke; daughter Lisa (Donald) Tozer; grandchildren: Madeline Saraduke, Trevor Saraduke, Christina Ashley McHenry, Stephanie Nawn, Rebecca (Zane) Newell, Donald Tozer, Jessica Tozer, Scott Tozer, Tyler Tozer, Josh Tozer, and Harry Tozer; great grandchildren: Rowan, Cale, Kennedy, and Hope. She is also survived by her best friend Marge Posey and her dear friends Carol Conway, Joanne Conway, and Madison Conway, all of whom she considered family. Last, but not least, her loving cat Mousey and granddog Bella. Services will be Friday, July 9, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial service will start at 11:30. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blind Center of the Jersey Cape, PO Box 624, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.