Dear Milo; Who´d of thought that One of the most important-and thee most important and very special, unique and genuine relationships-and the most meaningful relationship I´ve never had with anyone- I would meet at the circus on a field trip with the mental health Association of Atlantic County, NJ back in 2001. And although you may not have appealed to me at first, you wound up being the most friendliest, warmest, kind and good hearted human beings I had ever met. And his name was Milo Turk. Sometimes the most beautiful souls may not appeal at first glance, but is very much felt with the heart. And Milo, you did become appealing. Milo just wanted what most anyone wanted-A slice of the Big Apple, the American dream, (The best relationship,, the career, and all the love that money can´t buy). A nd why not? He deserved that. I think Milo deserved much more than may have been handed down to him. He was a fighter, and he fought-and he taught me. He had a lot of spunk and charisma. All Milo ever wanted was love. And he would go to any great lengths to get it. Sometimes to the ends of the earth. He was anyone´s fool, but no one`s fool. He had a very strong desire in life-Full of ambitions and full of hopes and dreams, and these dreams will live on.. Milo and I would spend hours together listening to 80´s music, (which he loved), and writing and putting together a few songs throughout the years. One song we cowrote together back around 2005 called "My Time to Shine," we submitted to an American idol contest. Another song that we co-wrote together called "Playing it by Ear" back in 2013, a song about our relationship, we posted on YouTube in 2014. A song that my father wanted to record professionally in a studio-Yet didn´t get that far. And Milo also helped me rewrite an original song, "Search for Peace" after the horrific tragedy of 911 back in 2001. In fact we went through that whole experience of 911 together which I believe is what inspired Milo to start running coffee houses, (Open mics, poetry readings, comedy, etc.), for ICE self help center through the MHA of Atlantic county. All of us who were working at the ICE self help center back in those days, were like one big happy family. We shared such good, fond memories back then from around the years 2001 to 2005. And were probably the best years of my entire life that I can recall. Then through the years following, Milo and I were drifting more apart, I was working again while Milo was working on more musical endeavors-One of them being on American idol singing his one hit wonder, "No Sex Allowed" which I consider like a novelty song. Milo was also on the Jimmy Kimmel show back around that time as well, along with a few other TV shows. Then in the following years I would join him in more musical endeavors. Milo was a very hard worker, and even though he would wear many hats, he would throw himself into whatever Job he was doing, or field he was pursuing. He wanted so much to succeed in life, and he did. He did so much for the community, especially for the mental health communities in this area. Milo was a dreamer, a thinker, an entrepreneur, and pioneer. Though sometimes I feel tha t Milo was so busy trying to take care of others and their needs, that he would sometimes neglect taking care of his own needs. Milo, you were so loved by my self and countless others.. and you may not be here on this physical plain anymore-yet I feel your spirit residing and will live on... and we may have had our difficulties towards these last few years-and lost touch, yet you will be very much missed by my self, and anyone who knew you. And always remembered, and never forgotten. And always, always loved. Rest in peace Milo, and God rest your soul. Love you,,sweet thing I also encourage anyone who feels moved or inspired to write an entry for Milo, please do.. especially within the mental health communities where Milo did so much and was so much a part of. Thank you

Leslie Notis Friend July 3, 2021