Miriam Snyder
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Snyder, Miriam (Cathy), - 88, of Beesley's Point, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1933 in Carlisle, PA where she met and married the love of her life, Ray, before settling in Beesley's Point where she lovingly raised her family. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents Conrad and Margaret Speck and her infant daughter. She is survived by her husband Ray, son Scott Douglas (Dale), granddaughter Shawna, grandson Scott (Laura), and great-grandchildren Scott and Caroline. A special thank you goes to her caregiver Faustina Amono. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Miriam's name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Rd, Marmora, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.
