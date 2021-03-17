Jones, Mitchell B., Jr., - 41, of Atlantic City, On Monday, March 1, 2021 we lost our son, brother, nephew and uncle Mitchell B. Jones Jr aka Mitch. Mitch was born on October 14, 1979 in Atlantic City, NJ to Mitchell D Jones Sr and Phyllis R McBall. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and Atlantic County Vocational Technical School. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Barbara M McBall and Robert C Mcball Sr and paternal grandmother Frances Jones. He leaves to cherish find memories his mother Phyllis R McBall, father Mitchell D Jones Sr (Mona); brothers, Maurice McBall (Serena), Nicholas Jones (Kelly); sister, Nichole Davis-Braswell (Gregory) God Mother Barbara Lewis, family friend Denise Glaze, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.