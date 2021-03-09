I just heard about Mitch's passing and wanted to offer my condolences. While I was not fortunate enough to know him personally, I always said hi to him when I saw him in ShopRite. I thought that I was just not going at the time he was working so I asked about him which is how I heard the sad news. My deepest sympathy to his surviving family members. Please know that there are many others like me who were happy to see him when we went grocery shopping. May his memory be for a blessing.

Chip Berdinis Other July 10, 2021