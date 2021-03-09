Yollin, Mitchell A. "Mitch", - 68, of Hamilton Township, suddenly passed on to heaven February 22, 2021. Born, November 23, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, Mitchell called Southern New Jersey home for many years. He most recently worked at Shoprite. Mitchell also worked many dedicated years in Slot Operations at Harrah's. He is predeceased by his father Martin Yollin and mother Gladys Yollin (nee Segal). He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years Geraldine "Gerri" (Ferguson); his brother Allan, niece Amanda, and nephew Juliane. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Mitchell, a quiet, kind and hardworking everyday man will also be sadly missed by his beloved "paws-of-love family". Memorial services will be private. In loving memory of his love of animals, donations can be made to; Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.