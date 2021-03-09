Menu
Mitchell A. "Mitch" Yollin
1953 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Yollin, Mitchell A. "Mitch", - 68, of Hamilton Township, suddenly passed on to heaven February 22, 2021. Born, November 23, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, Mitchell called Southern New Jersey home for many years. He most recently worked at Shoprite. Mitchell also worked many dedicated years in Slot Operations at Harrah's. He is predeceased by his father Martin Yollin and mother Gladys Yollin (nee Segal). He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years Geraldine "Gerri" (Ferguson); his brother Allan, niece Amanda, and nephew Juliane. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Mitchell, a quiet, kind and hardworking everyday man will also be sadly missed by his beloved "paws-of-love family". Memorial services will be private. In loving memory of his love of animals, donations can be made to; Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just heard about Mitch's passing and wanted to offer my condolences. While I was not fortunate enough to know him personally, I always said hi to him when I saw him in ShopRite. I thought that I was just not going at the time he was working so I asked about him which is how I heard the sad news. My deepest sympathy to his surviving family members. Please know that there are many others like me who were happy to see him when we went grocery shopping. May his memory be for a blessing.
Chip Berdinis
July 10, 2021
To Mitch's family, My sincere condolences on the loss of your loved Mitch. I would cross trails with him at the Shoprite and always make it a point to have a friendly word with him. His absence was noted and Shoprite has lost someone who made a difference to shop there. RIP Mitch...
Tom Kennedy
April 11, 2021
I will miss you Mitch you were always very nice to me may God bless you Charlene from the Sands Casino
Charlene Cornish
March 11, 2021
