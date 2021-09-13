Barron, Muriel G. (Wingert), - 80, of Petersburg, NJ, went to be with our Lord at home on September 8, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1940 to Reverend Dr. Calvin Wingert and Grace Wingert (Fridinger) in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Canton, Ohio and spent the summers in Stone Harbor. Muriel attended Glassboro High School and Glassboro State College (currently Rowan University). She earned a BA and a MA in Reading Education. Upon completing school, she taught in the Middle Township School District and substituted in the Avalon Elementary School. Muriel married Dr. Robert H. Barron on November 21, 1964. They were happily married for 56 years. They lived in Avalon until 2004. Muriel assisted in running the family business, Bob and Jon's TV, for over 30 years. She was active in the community as a member of the Avalon Garden Club, Avalon Planning Board, Republican Committee Woman, member of the Avalon Chamber of Commerce, and Women's Civic Club of Stone Harbor. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House and participated in the church choir and taught Sunday School. Muriel was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert H. Barron; children: Robert C. (Jennifer) Barron, Timothy E. (Karen) Barron, and Catherine R. (Robert Jr.) Elsey; and grandchildren: Bradley, Jacob, Chloe, Addison, Jack and Joshua Barron, Joseph and Robert III Elsey. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 101 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2021.