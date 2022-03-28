Heminway, Myrna, - 92, of Erma, passed away on March 24, 2022. Myrna was formerly from Annville, PA and a resident of Cape May County since 1952. Myrna attended Lebanon Valley College where she met and married her husband, Lewis Heminway. She enjoyed gardening, making jelly and jams known as Myrna's Marvelous Jelly and was particularly known for her hot pepper jelly. She was an avid baker and everyone's favorite was her Jewish Apple Cake. She always made herself available for babysitting her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years. She played piano for Junior Church at Tabernacle United Methodist Church for many years prior to becoming a member and pianist for Maranatha New Convenant Church since 1980. She is survived by her sons, Lewis (Dorann) Heminway, Stuart (April) Heminway, her daughters, Gail Johns, Darlene (Rev. Mark) Stiefel, Lisa Heminway and 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Lewis Clifton Heminway Jr, daughter Marcia DiMedio, son-in-law Michael DiMedio, son Jeffrey and 4 brothers. A funeral service will be held on March 31, 2022 at 2pm at Seashore Community of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Rd., Erma, NJ. The family would like to express their great appreciation to her wonderful caregivers attending to her over the last eight months. Family and friends may call from 1-2pm at the church. Contributions may be made to the Marcia DiMedio Scholarship Fund, C/O Sturdy Bank, 701 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204 or Maranatha New Covenant Church, 606 Shunpike Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2022.