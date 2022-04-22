Brodzinski, Nancy, - 72, of Somers Point, (nee Griffiths) passed away on April 18, 2022 at her home in Somers Point at the age of 72. Nancy is survived by her sons Mark (Alyssa) and Luke (Megan), her partner Greg DiSabatino, his children Mark and Megan (Joseph), grandchildren Morgan, Mark, Joseph, Abigail, Olivia, Jack, Cole, and Delaney, 2 great-grandchildren, brother Skip (Mary Ann), sister-in-law Eleanor, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Nancy is predeceased by her parents Harry and Ruth Griffiths and her brother Robert Gamble. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy's children and grandchildren were the center of her world. She taught them through example the value of family and lifelong friendships. She embraced their friends, and all were welcomed at her home. Nancy always had a smile on her face, especially when hosting celebrations for her friends and family for holidays and special occasions. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at 11:30am on April 27 at the Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ followed immediately by a memorial service at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family respectfully requests donations be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation at www.curemeso.org
. Thank you to the entire staff at the Nazha Cancer Center for your tireless efforts the past 5 years. Condolences can be made at www.MSZalefh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 22, 2022.