Leanza-Thompson, Nancy Dee, - 56, of Northfield, NJ passed away at home on November 9, 2020, with multiple serious health issues. She was in and out of local hospitals for serious surgical procedures as her health failed. In life, she was a hard worker and devoted wife to William B. Thompson, Jr. and had a total relationship of over 40 years. Nancy is the daughter of Edna and Rosario Leanza and lived most of her life where she was born in Atlantic City, later moving to Northfield in 1987. She attended Atlantic City public schools and had graduated from a business school where she studied her passion in accounting. With this accounting knowledge, she had positions in a variety of occupations in the hotel-motel industry, worked for a local union, an electrical contracting firm, bus transportation, and working in the finance department for over 11 years at AtlantiCare. She had many other skills in arts and crafts, writing short stories she tried to get published and hopes of her storylines making their way to being published. Being only 56, her life was taken way short too of her years. She and Bill had plans of traveling when he retired from Atlantic County Government. Nancy is survived by her husband, William B. Thompson, Jr. and her sisters Patricia Hill and Carol Alvarez, three nieces and two nephews. She was a member with William at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pleasantville. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 10-11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield where a memorial service will begin at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.