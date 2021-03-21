Portland, Nancy M., - 78, of Sea Isle City, NJ died peacefully in her home on March 18, 2021. She is survived by her children, Harry (Suzanne) Portland, and Marnie (Bill) Portland Johnson; grandchildren: Julia, Will, and Karla; step-grandchildren: Kelcey and Emily; siblings: Rita Zeldin, Ronald Burczewski, and Joyce (Roy) Barbacow. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry C. Portland. Nancy was born in Philadelphia to Stanley and Martha (nee Portley) Burczewski. She graduated from Chestnut Hill College in 1964. She taught through the Interim program at Temple University and received her Master's in Education in 1967. She married in 1965 and settled in the Northwood section of Philadelphia. Nancy worked as a high school and grade school teacher in the School District of Philadelphia and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. In 2004 Nancy retired to Sea Isle. Nancy was accomplished at languages and was fluent in Spanish and Polish. She enjoyed traveling the world and was often accompanied by her oldest granddaughter, Julia. Known lovingly as "Babci" to her grandchildren. Nancy was an active parishioner at St. Joseph in choir, as a lector, and served as the Court Regent in the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the Polish Beneficial Association, the Women's Civic Club of Sea Isle City, the Hallahan Alumnae South Jersey Chapter, and Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:15 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Interment will be at National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.