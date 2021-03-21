Menu
Nancy M. Portland
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Portland, Nancy M., - 78, of Sea Isle City, NJ died peacefully in her home on March 18, 2021. She is survived by her children, Harry (Suzanne) Portland, and Marnie (Bill) Portland Johnson; grandchildren: Julia, Will, and Karla; step-grandchildren: Kelcey and Emily; siblings: Rita Zeldin, Ronald Burczewski, and Joyce (Roy) Barbacow. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry C. Portland. Nancy was born in Philadelphia to Stanley and Martha (nee Portley) Burczewski. She graduated from Chestnut Hill College in 1964. She taught through the Interim program at Temple University and received her Master's in Education in 1967. She married in 1965 and settled in the Northwood section of Philadelphia. Nancy worked as a high school and grade school teacher in the School District of Philadelphia and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. In 2004 Nancy retired to Sea Isle. Nancy was accomplished at languages and was fluent in Spanish and Polish. She enjoyed traveling the world and was often accompanied by her oldest granddaughter, Julia. Known lovingly as "Babci" to her grandchildren. Nancy was an active parishioner at St. Joseph in choir, as a lector, and served as the Court Regent in the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the Polish Beneficial Association, the Women's Civic Club of Sea Isle City, the Hallahan Alumnae South Jersey Chapter, and Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:15 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Interment will be at National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ
Mar
24
Interment
12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery
654 Ferry Road , PO Box 2049, Doylestown, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marnie and Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom and Babchi. She was a highly educated lady who loved your family and we will all miss her forever!
Marie Tighe-Bok Club
April 7, 2021
Sorry, for your Loss. Your Mom, is with your Dad. My Condolences to Marnie & Harry & rest of the Families. Love, Suzanne
Suzanne Zeltman (Niece)
March 23, 2021
Its Sad to know you are gone but You are with Uncle Harry now both in Heaven and with other members of the Family as well. When I walk the beach I will think of you. Knowing that you enjoyed walking the beach too. Love,Suzanne P.S. I will miss your letters that you wrote to me.
Suzanne Zeltman (Niece)
March 23, 2021
