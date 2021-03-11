Reese, Nancy J., - 93, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning March 10, 2021 after an extended illness. Mrs. Reese was born and raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Jennie (Spencer) & Harold C. Perkins. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 57 yrs., David in 2007, Son William Reese, brothers E. Herbert and Harold Perkins and sisters Cecile Coelho and Dorothy "Dot" Slaw. Nancy was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1945. In her early years, she was employed at Kimble Glass. After raising her children, she worked for the City of Vineland Board of Education as a school bus driver for over 25 years. She was a founding member of Faith Bible Church. She enjoyed camping with her family, needlework, crocheting and playing the organ. The family wishes to express appreciation to staff and caregivers at Spring Oaks and Bayada Hospice. Nancy is survived by her children; Son Robert & wife Erika Reese, Daughters; Fay & husband Craig Platania, Sharon & husband Jeff Sautter, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, Brother; Paul & wife Sue Perkins as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday 3/15 from 12:30 to 2 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Burial will be private in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Bible Church, 3139 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. To email condolences and or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.