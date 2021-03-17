Menu
Nancy Jean Steinhauer
Southern Regional High School
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Steinhauer, Nancy Jean (nee Mathis), - 74, of Barnegat, Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend passed away on Monday, March 15th surrounded by her children. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter to the late Edward and Virginia Mathis. Nancy grew up in West Creek, New Jersey and Ashville, North Carolina until she returned to Tuckerton, New Jersey in high school. Nancy attended Southern Regional High School graduating class of 1964. That is where Nancy met the love of her life the late John (Jack) Steinhauer Sr. Nancy and Jack married January 21, 1967 and in 1968 re-located to Baltimore Maryland for Jack's job at White Westinghouse. In 1970 they returned to Little Egg Harbor New Jersey where they resided for the remainder of their married life raising their family. Nancy was a homemaker and mother of three until her children were in school. At that time she began her part-time job as a cafeteria aide and eventually transitioned into office work and ultimately going back to school and attaining her Business Administration degree from Kean University. Nancy worked as a school business administrator for Mullica Township School District and Somers Point School district until her retirement. Nancy loved to travel with friends, family and especially her husband Jack. A very special yearly spot for them was Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Cruising to Alaska, Italy and Greece are among some of the very special trips Nancy took. There was no greater joy to Nancy than family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John G. Steinhauer Sr. December 19, 2012 and precious son Michael Edward Steinhauer September 16th, 2013 whom she mourned until she took her last breath. Nancy is survived by her beloved son John G. Steinhauer (Jack) of Tuckerton, Daughter in law Danell Wilson Steinhauer of Waretown. Loving daughter Deanna Bartolini and husband Anthony of Manahawkin. Also her most treasured angels here on earth her three grandchildren and their loves. Bradley Steinhauer (Samantha Howley), Bailey Valentin and husband Nick and Emily Bartolini. She also leaves behind a sister Judith Mathis of Raleigh, North Carolina, a brother and sister in law Paul and Fran Steinhauer of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey and sister-in-law Patricia Steinhauer of New Gretna, New Jersey. Nancy also leaves behind nieces and nephews and countless cousins and friends who were the light that helped guide her. Nancy will be missed more than words can explain. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers and thanks you for all of the love and support. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the http://www.spinabifidaassociation.org or any animal rescue of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be updated, when scheduled, on website. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J., 08087 is handling the arrangements. For condolences, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
Sponsored by Wood Funeral Home.
I am so so sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. I worked with her 10 years at Mullica. She was always gracious, encouraging and kind. She made the workplace pleasant. Nancy had a great sense of humor and was so very kind to everyone. My prayers are with her family.
Betty Edwards
March 23, 2021
Deanna, We are so very sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. She was always a sweetheart.
Detlef and Maryellen Kern
March 23, 2021
So sorry to see this. Nancy was a sweet, loving person who will be missed by many. Our condolences to her family.
Rich and Carol King
March 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Nancy's family. I worked as her secretary for two years in the Business Office in Somers Point. She was always warm, helpful, understanding and supportive - a dream to work for.
Barbara Blackman
March 18, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Steinhauer family on Nancy's passing. She was a beautiful person inside and out. I enjoyed working with her and admired her greatly for the courage and stamina she had in dealing with issues that she faced, both personally and professionally. She was someone I admired a lot.
Nancy Read
March 18, 2021
The Somers Point Board of Education was fortunate to have had such a wonderful person as its Business Administrator. Her smile and laugh helped to make the meetings more enjoyable. She will surely be missed.
Walt Wilkins
March 17, 2021
Nancy I´ll miss you so very much. I could always count on you even when I was a little girl. You will be missed by many. Fly with the angels my friend. Love you always
Ruthie Hilbert
March 17, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Nancy and the Somers Point School District. She was truly a pleasure to know and work with. Just a charming and kind hearted caring lady. My sincere condolences to all of her extended family. Denny Brown
Denny Brown
March 17, 2021
