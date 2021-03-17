Steinhauer, Nancy Jean (nee Mathis), - 74, of Barnegat, Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend passed away on Monday, March 15th surrounded by her children. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter to the late Edward and Virginia Mathis. Nancy grew up in West Creek, New Jersey and Ashville, North Carolina until she returned to Tuckerton, New Jersey in high school. Nancy attended Southern Regional High School graduating class of 1964. That is where Nancy met the love of her life the late John (Jack) Steinhauer Sr. Nancy and Jack married January 21, 1967 and in 1968 re-located to Baltimore Maryland for Jack's job at White Westinghouse. In 1970 they returned to Little Egg Harbor New Jersey where they resided for the remainder of their married life raising their family. Nancy was a homemaker and mother of three until her children were in school. At that time she began her part-time job as a cafeteria aide and eventually transitioned into office work and ultimately going back to school and attaining her Business Administration degree from Kean University. Nancy worked as a school business administrator for Mullica Township School District and Somers Point School district until her retirement. Nancy loved to travel with friends, family and especially her husband Jack. A very special yearly spot for them was Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Cruising to Alaska, Italy and Greece are among some of the very special trips Nancy took. There was no greater joy to Nancy than family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John G. Steinhauer Sr. December 19, 2012 and precious son Michael Edward Steinhauer September 16th, 2013 whom she mourned until she took her last breath. Nancy is survived by her beloved son John G. Steinhauer (Jack) of Tuckerton, Daughter in law Danell Wilson Steinhauer of Waretown. Loving daughter Deanna Bartolini and husband Anthony of Manahawkin. Also her most treasured angels here on earth her three grandchildren and their loves. Bradley Steinhauer (Samantha Howley), Bailey Valentin and husband Nick and Emily Bartolini. She also leaves behind a sister Judith Mathis of Raleigh, North Carolina, a brother and sister in law Paul and Fran Steinhauer of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey and sister-in-law Patricia Steinhauer of New Gretna, New Jersey. Nancy also leaves behind nieces and nephews and countless cousins and friends who were the light that helped guide her. Nancy will be missed more than words can explain. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers and thanks you for all of the love and support. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the http://www.spinabifidaassociation.org
or any animal rescue of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be updated, when scheduled, on website. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J., 08087 is handling the arrangements. For condolences, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.