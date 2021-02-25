Scarpa, Natalie Albertina, - 90, of Vineland, Natalie Scarpa, Mother and Business Woman, is remembered for her beauty, generosity and empathy of spirit. Natalie Albertina Scarpa has passed away Saturday very peacefully surrounded by her beloved children of natural causes. Natalie was born on October 18, 1930, to Lenka Toth Rizzo and Nicholas Rizzo of Williamstown, New Jersey. The length of her life and her many achievements were significantly affected by the consequential moments in history and the times she lived, and most importantly, the large family she raised along with her husband, Anthony, until his death in 1997. She was a soft-spoken, gentle and beautiful woman. Natalie and Anthony ambitiously and passionately pursued life having seven children and ultimately establishing a well-known family electrical contracting business, Scarpa Electric. She will always be remembered sitting at her desk, surrounded by photos of her family. Growing up during the 1930s and '40s, Natalie loved big band music, and the radio was one of her favorite things to relax and enjoy. These experiences gave her a love of culture, musicals, theatre and live performances that she actively enjoyed and pursued with her family throughout her life. She loved singing and performed a mean karaoke repartee for many family events. She gave to charities, large and small, most often anonymously. One of the many sponsorships that Natalie contributed annually was the North Vineland, Little league. She also supported children from around the globe and would continue to support specific students whose stories touched her heart. She helped other charities such as Autism Speaks, Saint Jude's Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children
. Holidays were a very big and often crowded experience at Natalie's home, and Santa could not have been more loving and generous over the years. Her Signature Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffing could never be duplicated though many tried. She hosted these incredible holiday parties into her eighties. Natalie had a special relationship with all of her seven children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. Whenever asked whom she loved the most, she would say, "I love them all the same." She always had a sweet tooth that her family loved to indulge. In the last few months, she took car rides throughout South Jersey enjoying the scenery listening to her favorite music. Natalie enjoyed being home and watching classic and foreign movies. She always cut a big path and will be remembered for her signature hairstyle, signature scent, and sense of fashion. She was always humble and sweet but had a keen business sense. Natalie would remind her children repeatedly; "always be nice no matter what the circumstance." She lived her philosophy. Natalie Albertina Scarpa was an accomplished businesswoman, loving mother and generous sponsor of children's causes and sports. Natalie will be missed by many. Natalie is predeceased by her husband, Anthony P Scarpa. She is survived by her seven children, fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and beloved brother. Anthony B Scarpa, wife Christine, her sons Mark and Joe Candidi, his daughter Yori, their children, Anthony Scarpa II, Larissa and Nicholas; Diane Vavricka, husband Christopher Vavricka, children, Natalie and husband Julian Chanier, Christopher John and wife Xuan, and daughter, Alyss; Deborah Scarpa Castro, husband Roland and daughter, Tori; son, David, wife, DiAnne, and children, Danielle and fiancé Jonathan Agner and David Taylor and fiancé, Ali Leech; son, Dean Scarpa his wife, Joanne and their son, JD; Drew his wife, Peggy, her sons, Mathew and Ryan, Drew's children, Niki and husband, David Cohen, and Emily and husband, Ian McGurk along with three great-grandchildren, Eva Cohen and Billie and Ruby McGurk; Natalie's youngest daughter, Deidre "DeDe" Scarpa. Natalie is also survived by her brother, John Donavan his wife, Camille and daughter, Shannon and her husband, Andrew Eastwood. A public viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, February 25, at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 South Lincoln Avenue Vineland, NJ 08361 Phone: (856) 691-0929 or (800) 791-0929. A private mass and entombment will follow for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 25, 2021.