Williams, Nathaniel, - 75, of Cape May, peacefully passed away on December 27th after a long battle with Cancer. Nate was born on April 18th, 1946 in Olney, MD. Soon after the family relocated to Cape May, NJ where he spent much of his life. Nathaniel was predeceased by his wife, Rose Marie Williams; his parents, Granville and Annie Hicks; and his brother, James "Sonny" Williams. He is survived by his children, Jason Williams (Sophy), Jennifer Williams, Renee Hood (Donald), Jodi Davis and Shannon Palmer; sister, Dorina "Dodie" Bell; 14 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Services will be held at Spilker Funeral Home in Cape May on January 5th 10am-11am for visitation. The service will begin and be livestreamed at 11am. In lieu of flowers please donate to American Cancer Society
. Info & condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.