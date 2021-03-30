Goodrum, Neema, - 47, of Galloway, departed this life on March 22, 2021. She was born November 18, 1973, in Atlantic City, to Mary Frances (nee Battle) and William L. Goodrum. Neema is survived by: her mother, Mary Goodrum; sisters, Deidre Michelle Townsend and Malaika Femi Jamison, (Elliott Jamison); brother, Mtume Goodrum (Veronica Tennant); and a host of aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many, many friends who loved her. Graveside funeral services will be 1PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Moss Mill Road, Egg Harbor City. All attendees must wear masks and maintain social distance protocols. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.