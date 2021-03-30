Menu
Neema Goodrum
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Goodrum, Neema, - 47, of Galloway, departed this life on March 22, 2021. She was born November 18, 1973, in Atlantic City, to Mary Frances (nee Battle) and William L. Goodrum. Neema is survived by: her mother, Mary Goodrum; sisters, Deidre Michelle Townsend and Malaika Femi Jamison, (Elliott Jamison); brother, Mtume Goodrum (Veronica Tennant); and a host of aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many, many friends who loved her. Graveside funeral services will be 1PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Moss Mill Road, Egg Harbor City. All attendees must wear masks and maintain social distance protocols. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Egg Harbor City Cemetery
Moss Mill Road, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your soul continue to Rest in Heaven! To the family I pray peace and love over each of you may God continue to give each of you strength.
Saykeiya Lumpkin
Friend
March 24, 2022
I am honored to have known such a KIND high spirited person. One of the most up beat personalities. Best Aunt, Daughter, Sister, GP, and I'm certain colleague anyone could have ever known. She is missed beyond measure. I have know her for almost 40 years before I can even remember. I miss honor and cherish you Neemo!
One of Neema's Goodrum Bestest
May 3, 2021
I just am finding this out and it is so sad to hear. Neema was my suitemate at A&T. She was so funny and full of life. A joyous part of my college memories. I´m so so sad to know she´s gone. Praying the family is finding peace in this time.
Nicole Anthony
April 19, 2021
The infamous side chick to Chris Mays as well as Larry Spellman... Rest easy you definitely left your mark
M. Mays/Spellman
April 1, 2021
I have often thought of Neema over the years and the joy and laughter she spread to the people who knew her. As her track coach at Absegami, she would always brighten my day. I hope the Goodrum family can find some comfort knowing that she lives on in the hearts of every one she touched.
John Murray
March 31, 2021
Neema, I know you are in heaven dancing your heart away. My condolences to the Goodrum family, TCH Line Dance family, and all who loved her may your soul rest in heaven
Saykeiya
March 31, 2021
I will miss you Neema! Sending prayers and condolences up and out to all of your family and friends.
Bayanda Fleming
March 31, 2021
Neema, Missing you dancing in front of me... guiding me. You are Always and forever my DLD Dancing Angel.
Martha Bailey (DLD)
March 30, 2021
Michele Pye
March 30, 2021
We are so sad to hear of Neema´s passing. She was always such a nice and warm person. She will be missed by many.
Zach hammond
March 30, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers to the family and loved ones! Dance in heaven lady....
Janean Morris
March 30, 2021
To the Goodrum family, we hope you find some comfort amongst family friends, and joy in sharing remembrance of Neema. May she rest in perfect peace. xx N& k
Neenia Barlatt-Higgins and Ken Higgins
March 30, 2021
Goodrum's, I am deeply sorry for your loss! All them days we all spent together at wrestling tournaments and matches! They will never be forgotten!
Jim Laielli
March 30, 2021
I am so glad I had the pleasure of meeting you your a gd friend gave me so much good advise watching you linedance enjoying life you had a heart of gold you will be truly miss and always in our hearts
Tanya
March 30, 2021
Meeting my crazy cousin was such a joy; know craziness is in the blood and I will carry the torch proudly. Rest, Beautiful
Venessa Goodrum
March 30, 2021
I've had to tell myself all week that God knows best. Heaven has definitely gained an Angel. Sis, you will truly be missed. Family and friends, you have my sincerest condolences. I pray that God will provide you with strength comfort you during this time. Sending love... -Reka
Sherika
March 30, 2021
My sincere sympathy to you and family.
Elaine Anderson
March 30, 2021
Neema will forever be a part of me. I will always remember our childhood friendship fondly. May God continue to heal the Goodrum family in their grief as He has healed Neema in Glory. Until we meet again.
YTanya Edmonds Gillespie
March 30, 2021
Nemo what's the nicest person I've ever met such a very big heart I will miss her dearly and praying for the family
Mary Ann Bennett
March 30, 2021
My sincere condolences.
Mary Lynn Doernbach
March 30, 2021
