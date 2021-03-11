Costabile, Neil L., - 71, of Egg Harbor Twp., AKA Grumpy, Leroy, Baldy, Uncle Bob, and Popgyver (because he could fix anything with scraps lying around the house). He loved coaching his children, and all other children in basketball and baseball. Neil lived for his (grand) baby girls, his family, friends and neighbors. He is known for his quick wit and smiling personality. Always willing to pitch in and help ANYONE. He will be sorely missed by all. He was predeceased by mother and father, Anna and Neil; his brothers, Frank, Jimmy and Louie; his sister, Barbara; his nephew, Tommy; and his niece, Kristin. He is survived by his wife of 51 1/2 years, Carol; his son, Neil Damian; his daughter, Jill Morton; his granddaughters, Eniyah and Sierra Morton; his sisters, MaryLou DeRitis and Rosemarie; his brother, Edward and wife Barbara; his sisters-in-law, MaryLou and Kathleen; and a host of niece and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.