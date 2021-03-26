YMy Dear Karen and Lilly...my words can´t express the sadness I feel in my heart for you and the rest of the family. Neil may have been the youngest, but he was the rock.There´s so many fond memories that we were able to share together that will always be held dear to my heart. I´m going through an intense chemo for ystage 4 cancer so unfortunately we won´t be there...I´m so sorry Karen...but I know Neil will be standing strong next to you and Lil...please take care my friend. Contact me if you want. You´ll always have a special place in my heart....With much love...Emma, Ron, Alison, and Ronnie

Emma Akke March 27, 2021