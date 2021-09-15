Marino, Neve Therese (nee Faia), - 64, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey passed away on September 10, 2021 at the age of 64. She was born in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia. Daughter of Rita (Caruso) Faia and Salvatore Faia. She graduated from St. Donato Elementary School and West Catholic High School. She was a devout member of Assumption Church within Notre Dame De La Mer Parish and she lived her life for God and her family. Neve enjoyed going to the beach with her children, grandchildren, and extended family as well as attending her grandchildren's various activities. She is survived by 7 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 brothers and sisters. The beloved mother of Richard Marino (Nicole), David Marino (Lauren), Erminia D'Arcangelo, Salvatore Marino, Mary Gerardi (Daniel), Neve Marino, and Rita Marino; dedicated mom-mom of Richie, Carmen, Carmella, Melania, Giavanna, Eva, Maria, Bianca, and Priscilla; loving sister of Anthony Faia (Elaine), Frank Faia (Jane), Mary Tomassetti, Carmen Faia (Barbara), Perpetua Salvucci (Richard), Erminia DiSanto (Robert), Josephine Faia, Salvatore Faia (Margaret Lynn), Gerardo Faia (Sheila), Rocco Faia (Delores), and Bernard Faia. Neve also leaves behind Richard Marino, Sr., her aunt, Sister Marita Anthony Caruso, IHM, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral, Friday, September 17, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Saint Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rachubinski & Rogers Funeral Homes. Donations in Neve's name may be made to Wildwood Catholic Academy- 1500 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260- where Neve happily volunteered for many years and all seven children graduated.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.