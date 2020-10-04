Zipparo, Nicholas David, - 69, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away on September 7, 2020. Nick was born in Pittsburgh, PA, but grew up in the Sewickley, PA area. Nick was a welder for many years at Dravo Corporation, maintained his own landscaping business, and also worked at JC Penney. Nick had a passion for golfing, gardening, cooking/ baking, and walking his dog Tyler. He was born to the late Flormont and Dolores Zipparo. Nick was predeceased by his wife Susie (Ellen) Eshenbaugh-Zipparo. He is survived by his sister Christina Rozday and brothers, Timothy and William, brother-in-law Harvey Eshenbaugh, and sister-in-law Kathie Eshenbaugh. For approximately the past six years he has resided with his brother Bill and sister-in-law Lynda Zipparo of Dennis Township, NJ. Nick was quite friendly, thus everyone in the neighborhood knew him. Visitation and Mass will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ on October 10, 2020, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Saint James Cemetery, Sewickley Heights, PA on October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being made by Radzieta Funeral Home. Nick loved his dogs, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to your favorite animal shelter or Humane Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com