Nicholas J. Hober
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 24 2022
12:15p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
Hober, Nicholas J., - 91, of Cape May, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born in the Frankford Section of Northeast Philadelphia. He worked at Budds Plant on the assembly line in Philadelphia. A man of honor, Nick proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He moved to Cape May and began a career as a self-employed construction contractor. He built the Mt. Vernon Motel located on Beach Avenue, where he and his wife, Mary, became the proprietors for 59 years. He loved his family; fishing on the Proud Mary, skiing, photography and happy hour with his brother, Jules, on Yacht Ave. Nick was known for his quick wit; love of country music, and for those lucky enough, his homemade raisin bread. He was an avid Phillies and Notre Dame fan. He had a fun-loving zest for life and loved everyone. Nick was affectionally known as Pop Pop by his grandchildren and all of their friends. He enjoyed a loving marriage of 55 years to his wife, Mary J. Hober, who passed away in 2012. He is also predeceased by his son, Nicholas J. Hober and his brother, Julius C. Hober. Nick is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his three children, Mary (and Bill) Moore, Kathy (and Chris) McDuell and Michael (and Krysta) Hober; four grandchildren, Billy (and fiancée Molly), Nicole, Alexis (and fiancé Jeff) and Ryan. Nick's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (March 24th) at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where his viewing will take place from 12:15pm until 1:15pm. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Viewing
12:15p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St, Cape May, NJ
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St., Cape May, NJ
Mar
24
Interment
St. Mary's Cem
Cape May, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
To The Family: Mr. Hober will be remembered as a hard-working,no-nonsense and down to earth man. At least that is how I remember him. He lived a good long life and was well respected in our area. I can't ever recall anyone who didn't feel this way. Like his brother, he was always on the go. I know that my Pop was fond and respected him. Our condolences on his passing and know that he will be well remembered by all of us who know him. Sincerely, Jeff Bakley and Family.
Jeff Bake
March 21, 2022
Truly sorry to hear of Nick´s passing. Nick was one of the nicest men you could meet. May he Rest In Peace! Condolences to his family.
Edward Sherretta Sr
Friend
March 21, 2022
