To The Family: Mr. Hober will be remembered as a hard-working,no-nonsense and down to earth man. At least that is how I remember him. He lived a good long life and was well respected in our area. I can't ever recall anyone who didn't feel this way. Like his brother, he was always on the go. I know that my Pop was fond and respected him. Our condolences on his passing and know that he will be well remembered by all of us who know him. Sincerely, Jeff Bakley and Family.

Jeff Bake March 21, 2022