Nick and Angel were kind enough to take me into their home when my own family was struggling. Two three year stints and a lot of spaghetti later, they helped build the person I've become. There were a lot of laughs and also a few tears, and I am forever grateful to Nick and Angel for saving me. And for the lessons I now pass on to my own boys. I sure am going to miss Nick. Rest in Peace. And in the end, the love remains.

Hans Schweikert Family June 22, 2021