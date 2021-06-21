Menu
Nicholas Impagliazzo
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City
809 Central Avenue
Ocean City, NJ
Impagliazzo, Nicholas, - 97, of Ocean City, on June 18th, 2021 which was a glorious day! Our faith filled dad was welcomed into God's arms. He was also reunited with the love of his life...his Angel. A lifetime resident, Nick was born and raised at 932 Simpson Avenue on June 7th, 1924. A World War Two veteran with the 36th Texas Division, Nick fought in North Africa and Italy. Nick was a hardworking man who held down two full time jobs throughout his life. Following in his father's footsteps, he began his career as an Ocean City Police officer rising to the rank of Sergeant. He simultaneously maintained full time employment with the New Jersey American Water Company. The only thing he was more dedicated to then his work was his family. A loving dad, pop pop and friend. He is survived by his son Samuel Long (Lori) and daughter Dawn (Harry) Vanderslice, Seven grandchildren, Disston, Taylor, Devon, Cole, Kelsey, Courtney and Mckenna. Also, two great grandchildren: Judah, Henry, soon to be Poppy and his faithful friend and caregiver, BB. He will be missed and loved always! A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish
40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish
40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City
Nick was always a standup guy! We met while I was working at the water works in Ocean City. I´d recently returned from Vietnam and Nick helped knock off some of the "socially unacceptable" rough edges I´d acquired while overseas. Please accept my sincere condolences on the of a fine Dad, Grand dad, and Veteran.v ISCM(Ret.) John F Holland Jr
John F Holland Jr
Work
July 18, 2021
Worked for Sgt. Nick when I started my police career in 1972. He had me walk "center post and crosstown" and I had better hit those call boxes on time. Fundamentals taught that stick with you for a lifetime. I wonder if there are beat cops and call boxes on the streets of Heaven? If so, he´ll be waiting to see if you are on time. Rest easy Sarge.
Frank Johnson
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Harris (friend of Dianne)
June 26, 2021
Rest in Peace Nick and thank you for your lifetime of service to OC, our country and the hours of wisdom shared as a neighbor. May God Bless and comfort your family, Until we meet again. Ed & Naomi Pinder
Ed & Naomi Pinder
Friend
June 22, 2021
Nick and Angel were kind enough to take me into their home when my own family was struggling. Two three year stints and a lot of spaghetti later, they helped build the person I've become. There were a lot of laughs and also a few tears, and I am forever grateful to Nick and Angel for saving me. And for the lessons I now pass on to my own boys. I sure am going to miss Nick. Rest in Peace. And in the end, the love remains.
Hans Schweikert
Family
June 22, 2021
My Sincere Sympathy to your family. If it wasn´t for Nick the Holland Family would have never known about Ocean City....my father Ken Holland and Nick met while in the Military and Nick introduced him to Ocean City. My Dad moved our family from Pittsburg, Pa. and the rest is history. My Dad also joined the police department. Thank you Nick for introducing us to this wonderful Town! Rest In Peace
Kathy Holland Major
Friend
June 21, 2021
Rest In Peace Nick. Hugs for Angel. Thank you for your service to our community of Ocean City....
JoBeth Sherby
June 21, 2021
One more Ocean City icon to pass! RIP Mr. Impagliazzo. You were a good man
Richard Tolson
Other
June 21, 2021
