Impagliazzo, Nicholas, - 97, of Ocean City, on June 18th, 2021 which was a glorious day! Our faith filled dad was welcomed into God's arms. He was also reunited with the love of his life...his Angel. A lifetime resident, Nick was born and raised at 932 Simpson Avenue on June 7th, 1924. A World War Two veteran with the 36th Texas Division, Nick fought in North Africa and Italy. Nick was a hardworking man who held down two full time jobs throughout his life. Following in his father's footsteps, he began his career as an Ocean City Police officer rising to the rank of Sergeant. He simultaneously maintained full time employment with the New Jersey American Water Company. The only thing he was more dedicated to then his work was his family. A loving dad, pop pop and friend. He is survived by his son Samuel Long (Lori) and daughter Dawn (Harry) Vanderslice, Seven grandchildren, Disston, Taylor, Devon, Cole, Kelsey, Courtney and Mckenna. Also, two great grandchildren: Judah, Henry, soon to be Poppy and his faithful friend and caregiver, BB. He will be missed and loved always! A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 21, 2021.