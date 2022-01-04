Marchesani, Nicholas Peter, - 60, of Brigantine, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday December 30, 2021. Nick was born in Philadelphia to Louis and JoAnn (Mangraviti) Marchesani. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School where he excelled on their hockey team. He was a very good golfer and he also played amateur hockey with Guns and Hoses in Atlantic City. He was a self-employed auto mechanic and he was formerly a Dealer/Floor Person at the Claridge and Trump Plaza. Nick was President of New Fun Enterprise Inc. which developed a card game "Low Max" that was on the casino floor at the Mohican Sun in Connecticut. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers Louis Marchesani (Hildy) and Francis Marchesani. Nick is also survived by his niece Olivia Marchesani. He is predeceased by his nephew Louis Marchesani 3rd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration gathering on Friday January 7, 2022 from 10-10:50am at St Thomas Church, 331 8Th Street South, Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11AM. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Nick please visit www.keatesplum.com
. The family kindly suggests in lieu of flowers please send donations in Nick's memory to the Knights of Columbus Council #7020, C/O 331 8th Street South, Brigantine NJ 08203 or the Brigantine Lions Club, PO Box 182 Brigantine, NJ 08203. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 4, 2022.