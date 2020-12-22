Marchione, Nicholas Francis, - 34, of Philadelphia, passed away at home in Philadelphia on December 13th, 2020 after a courageously fought four-year battle with brain cancer. Nick was born on July 15th, 1986, and grew up in Avalon and Absecon, NJ, graduating from Holy Spirit High School in 2005. He obtained a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University and worked as a submarine sails systems engineer at NAVSEA for his entire career. Nick was a devoted husband to his wife and best friend, Sarah Leonard. He loved the outdoors and spent many winters skiing in Utah, California, Colorado, and Vermont. During warmer months, he enjoyed cycling and using his engineering skills to fix and maintain bikes. Nick had a passion for travel and took many wonderful trips around the US and the world, including Italy, France, England, Austria, Slovenia, and Hungary. He loved visiting New Orleans and New York City and most recently traveled to New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 2020 with his wife and family. Food was another passion of Nick's (which, in part, explains his love of New Orleans). He was constantly exploring the Philadelphia restaurant scene and could always be counted on to find the best new up-and-coming restaurants before they became popular. When traveling, he sought out interesting restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to try. His interest in the culinary arts extended to baking, and he enjoyed creating elaborate desserts and baked goods for family and friends. His key lime pie is legendary, and he recently perfected his bagel recipe. Nick will always be remembered for his easy-going personality and unusual sense of humor. He channeled his creativity into artwork; he had a distinctive drawing style and Photoshop sensibility with which he created many odd and hilarious works for family, friends, and Instagram. He enjoyed watching campy movies (The VelociPastor was a recent favorite), seeing live music, and spending time with his pet rabbits, Penny and Benny. Nick is survived by his wife, Sarah; his parents, Patricia and Joe Marchione; sister Allegra Marchione (Austin Lotz); grandfather Francis Johnson; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; close friends from childhood, college, and work; parents-in-law Judy and Dave Leonard; sister-in-law Amy Leonard (Nathaniel Peckham); beloved pet rabbits Penny and Benny. Nick is predeceased by his grandparents, Nicholas and Stella Marchione, and Ann Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeastern PA-DE Chapter of the House Rabbit Society (https://rabbit.org/chapters/se-pennsylvania/index.html
) or to Penn Medicine's Brain Tumor Gift Fund (www.pennmedicine.org/BrainCancerResearch
) for credit card contributions; Checks should be made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania," noting "in memory of Nick Marchione," and mail to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104). Please note "In Memory of Nick Marchione." A celebration of Nick's life is TBA.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.