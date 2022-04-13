Marten, Nicholas, - 23, of Egg Harbor Township, Nicholas "Nicky" Marten, 23, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed away on Thursday April 7,2022 after a battle with illness. Born in Somers Point, NJ he was the loving son of Kevin and Marlene Marten. Nicky was a ray of sunshine to all who knew him. He had a smile that would light up the room. He was loved deeply by his family and will be missed more than words could ever describe. Nicky will always be remembered by his parents; Kevin and Marlene Marten, brother; Joey Marten, maternal grandparents; Howard and Valerie Petretta, paternal grandparents; John and Darlene Marten, uncle and aunt; Keith and Patti Marten, uncle and aunt; Michael and Amanda Petretta, aunt and uncle; Christine Petretta and Tom Price, cousins; Nate, Jake, Levi, Hank, Jesse and Sam, and a host of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Nicky's Life will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm followed by a service at 12:00pm. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perrfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.