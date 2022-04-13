Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nicholas Marten
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Marten, Nicholas, - 23, of Egg Harbor Township, Nicholas "Nicky" Marten, 23, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed away on Thursday April 7,2022 after a battle with illness. Born in Somers Point, NJ he was the loving son of Kevin and Marlene Marten. Nicky was a ray of sunshine to all who knew him. He had a smile that would light up the room. He was loved deeply by his family and will be missed more than words could ever describe. Nicky will always be remembered by his parents; Kevin and Marlene Marten, brother; Joey Marten, maternal grandparents; Howard and Valerie Petretta, paternal grandparents; John and Darlene Marten, uncle and aunt; Keith and Patti Marten, uncle and aunt; Michael and Amanda Petretta, aunt and uncle; Christine Petretta and Tom Price, cousins; Nate, Jake, Levi, Hank, Jesse and Sam, and a host of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Nicky's Life will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm followed by a service at 12:00pm. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perrfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Rd., Northfield, NJ
Apr
16
Service
12:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Rd., Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.