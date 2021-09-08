Rieser, Nicholas A., - 74, of Town Bank, , passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Born in, and formerly of, Philadelphia, Nick has been an area resident for 46 years. He graduated from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia and went on to work with the Boilermakers Local #13 in Newportville, PA. He enjoyed fishing, playing and watching sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Florence Rieser, and brothers Peter and Jerry. Nick is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Karen Rieser (Mark Malinowski) of Barnegat, son Nick Rieser (Andrea Arrieta) of San Diego, grandchildren Andrew Malinowski, Nicholas Malinowski, Matthew Malinowski, and Addison Rieser, and sisters Peggy Packer, Patty Browne, and Nancy Rieser. A memorial service for Nick will be held 2pm on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm – 2pm. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 22 S. Texas Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, or to the Disabled American Vets
, Bayshore and Sun Ray Rd, Del Haven, NJ 08251. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.