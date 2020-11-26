Cox, Nina, - 90, of Millville, formerly of Dorchester died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Cumberland Manor. Born in Millville she grew up there and resided in Dorchester for 50 years prior to moving back to Millville. Nina retired from Southern State Prison where she worked in Food Service. She was a member of the Dorchester United Methodist Church, Loyal Order of The Moose Lodge #2488 in Millville, and the Nabb-Leslie Post #82 of the American Legion in Millville. Surviving are her children, William Warfle (Dolly) of Leesburg, Kenneth Merriman (Beth) of Pittsgrove, Horace "Ace" Merriman (Jeanne) of Millville, and Nina Mary Cox of Millville, daughter in law Sharon Cox of Leesburg, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Cox, Sr. and stepson Wayne Cox, Jr. A walk-through visitation will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9:45 to 10:45, followed by a graveside service at Leesburg Cemetery at 11:00 AM. In following state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 26, 2020.