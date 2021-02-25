Plenzick, Nina, - 84 years old, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Nina was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1936 and lived there until she moved to Atlantic City, NJ in 1966. She also lived in Wildwood, Somers Point and Ventnor before moving to Cherry Hill 8 years ago. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and volunteered teaching CCD at St. Joseph's in Somers Point in the 1990's. In her leisure, she most enjoyed having family gatherings and cooking Italian dishes for others. Additional passions included baking, going to the beach, walking the boardwalk and babysitting as she adored children. She was extremely proud of her family and immensely enjoyed spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. Nina was predeceased by her sisters, Ella Romesco, Florence Seiberling, Fay Mancini, Jessie Pisasale, Ida Rizio, Delia Leggieri and brother Daniel Cusella. Nina is survived by her children, Louis Plenzick, Nina Green, John Plenzick, Christopher Plenzick (Shelly Peariso); grandchildren, Billy Green, Jeanette Plenzick, Jessica Green, Louis Plenzick, Brooke Plenzick, Lauren Green, John Grosso, Connor Green, April Plenzick; and ten great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 26th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 27th at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nina's name may be made to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 25, 2021.