Stern, Nina, - 93, of Northfield, our family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing yesterday of our beloved Grammy, Grandma, and Mom Nina Stern after a long and fulfilling life at the age of 93. Nina spent the last several years living in Northfield and before that spent the largest portion of her life raising her family in Vineland, NJ. Born August 27, 1928 in Poland, she survived both WW 2 and the Holocaust. We, her family are proud of her story of survival and escape, from the atrocities of the Holocaust. She was a self taught intellect and would read anything she could get her hands on. She spoke over 4 languages and adored classical music. Nina, once she had married and emigrated to the US spent many years working as a respected Jeweler at Littman in Vineland then Macys at the Hamilton Mall. But Grandma's biggest pride was her family and huge brood of children (4), raising a teacher, 2 successful business owners, and a Dr., grandchildren (9), college graduates, teachers, biz owners, and wonderful parents to awesome great-grandchildren (13). She loved to bake with Missy, watch Iliese's girls dance recitals, and take whomever she could to musicals (the Nutcracker) and listening to Amy play the violin and teaching Alexa Bridge. Grammy loved beating all of us at Rummy Q and the greater east coast at Bridge. A very competitive lady who loved to dress up make up and nails perfect and go on cruises with Rudy. Nina is predeceased by her beloved husband Rudy Stern. Survivors include daughter Hedy Sternberger, children Lisa and Alan, great-grandchildren, CJ, Jared and Rowan. Daughter Marcia husband Jim and children Iliese and husband Ray, great-grandchildren Rayonna, Nathan, and Lacey. Granddaughter Shannon and husband Dave, great-grandchildren Wyatt and Willow. Grandson Tommy. Son Steven and daughter-in-law Char, children Melissa and husband Seth, great-grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, and Andrew. Grandson Adam and wife Liz, great-grandchildren Levi and Harlan. Son Kenneth wife Sandy, grandchildren Amy and husband Matt, granddaughter Alexa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Nina Stern to the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect https://donorbox.org/annefrank
. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 10th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, from 10 to 11 am, followed by a service at 11am, with burial at Alliance Cemetery in Vineland at 1:30pm. Masks are required. If feeling unwell, please do not attend. Instead, condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
