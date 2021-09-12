McLaughlin, Norah, - 92, of Somers Point, (nee Kay) went home to the arms of Jesus on August 15, 2021, the Feast of the Assumption, with her family by her bedside. Norah was born on April 4, 1929 in Grand Rapids Michigan to Adam and Vera Kay. The family moved to Brooklyn where Norah graduated from St. Brendan's Diocesan High School. Shortly after high school, Norah entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis but realized it was not her "calling." Norah began her career with New York Bell as an operator and later continued her career with New Jersey Bell as a customer service representative. On a blind date in 1953 Norah met her future husband, James "Bud" McLaughlin, a professional firefighter for the Atlantic City Fire Department. After a brief courtship, Norah and Bud were married on October 16, 1954 and then raised four children on Iowa Avenue in Atlantic City. Norah was very active in the church and worked as the librarian for Our Lady Star of the Sea School while the children attended school. She was a long-time member of the Rosary Society, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was an active and devoted member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughter Monica McLaughlin of Mays Landing, NJ; her sons Peter (Lisa) McLaughlin of Margate, NJ, Kevin (Nancy) McLaughlin of Charlotte, NC, and James (Constance) McLaughlin of Horsham, PA; her grandchildren Rachael (Anthony) Reciniello, James Cramer, Jack Cramer, Carlee Harbright, Kurt Canaris, and Sean McLaughlin; great-grandchildren Angelo, Giuliana, and Matteo Reciniello; and her sister Sr. Francis Kay of Tarrytown, NY. She is predeceased by her husband James Mclaughlin, her parents Adam and Vera Kay, and siblings Walter Kay and Francis Kay. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.