Norma J. "Bebe" Begley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Begley, Norma J. "Bebe", - 85, of Mays Landing, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Nick and Jenny Ermler and grew up on her grandparents' chicken farm. A lifelong resident of Mays Landing. As a child, she was known for playing the accordion and later gave lessons for years. She graduated from Pleasantville High School. She worked briefly at Newcomb Hospital and later became a Cytologist at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She commuted back and forth every day for almost 40 years. After retiring, she engaged in many pursuits: following in her father's footsteps by getting her Horse trainer's license. She later got a pilot's license and was a member of the Ninety Nines (female pilots association). She also earned a Master Gardener's Certificate with Rutger's University. She was a lector for many years and volunteered at many organizations. In recent years she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandson Brendan. She is also survived by her son Joseph. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 9-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where a Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway, LANDING, NJ
Jun
16
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway, LANDING, NJ
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
Boakes Funeral Home Inc

Joe I am so very sorry for your loss. Will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Karen DiPalma
June 16, 2021
I´m so sorry for you loss Joe and family if you need anything please let me know. You are all in my prayers
Stephanie Carangi
Work
June 15, 2021
