Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Carroll Satchell
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Satchell, Norman Carroll, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away March 15, 2021, at home. He was born to Norman W. E. Satchell and Barbara Joan Burwell on July 4, 1954, in Philadelphia, PA. Norman attended the Philadelphia Public Schools, where he graduated from Germantown High School in 1972. After high school, he proudly and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Norman professed his faith in Jesus, and earned an Associate of Religious Education Degree from Family Radio School of the Bible in 2005. He is survived by: his children, Norman Jason and Danielle Satchell; his former wife, Kyle; sister, Dianne Robinson and her husband, Daniel; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special friend Cheryl Royster; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.