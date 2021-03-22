Satchell, Norman Carroll, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away March 15, 2021, at home. He was born to Norman W. E. Satchell and Barbara Joan Burwell on July 4, 1954, in Philadelphia, PA. Norman attended the Philadelphia Public Schools, where he graduated from Germantown High School in 1972. After high school, he proudly and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Norman professed his faith in Jesus, and earned an Associate of Religious Education Degree from Family Radio School of the Bible in 2005. He is survived by: his children, Norman Jason and Danielle Satchell; his former wife, Kyle; sister, Dianne Robinson and her husband, Daniel; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special friend Cheryl Royster; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.