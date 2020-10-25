Wagenheim , Norman, - 87, of Brigantine, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday October 18, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Alberta (Keets) and Herman Wagenheim. He was a devoted husband and father. He also had a passion for his canine companions.
Norman attended Atlantic City High School and was the owner of Norm's Auto Repair for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Brigantine Elks 2428, American Legion Post 396 and VFW Post 6964. Norman will be remembered as a man of few words and a South Jersey fishing legend.
Norman is survived by his daughter; Joan Marie Wagenheim and his son, Kenneth (Lisa, deceased) Wagenhiem, Sr., grandchildren; Kenneth (Katie), Jr., Kevin and Jennifer Wagenheim, great-grandchildren; Kylie and Jake. He is predeceased by his loving wife Norma of 58 years, brother Louis Wagenheim and sister Myra Silver.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norman's Life Celebration on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Memorial Service will be for immediate family members only. Military honors will be rendered by the Last Salute Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Norman's memory to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences or share a special memory of Norman, please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.