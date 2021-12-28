Smith, Olive, - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, Olive Scola Smith, Ph.D. (Violanda Oliva Angela Teresa Scola), of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 90 years old, died on December 26, 2021 from congestive heart failure. Olive was born October 1, 1931, to Carmela Assunta and Sabato Antonio Scola in Salem, NJ, and was the wife of John R. Smith, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, for 66 years. Olive and John made their long time home in Haddon Heights, NJ. Survivors in addition to John are their three children, Danielle Orlando (Luis Ledesma) of Philadelphia, PA; Melanie Shaw (Gray Shaw) of Plymouth, MA and Princeton, NJ; and Glenn Smith (Sandra Matesic-Smith), of Essex Fells, NJ; four grandchildren, Jared Shaw and Ethan Shaw of Los Angeles, CA, and Niko DeCristofaro and Isabel Smith of Essex Fells; and brothers Orlando Scola of Hammonton, NJ, and Daniel William Scola of Coconut Creek, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rose, Caterina, Giselda (Gilda), Clarisa (Clarice), Violetta (Margarita), Matilda, Josefina, Aurora (Dolly) and Elena, and brothers Dante, Silvio and Benito. Olive especially loved her family, children, grandchildren, all wildlife, dogs and cats, learning, reading, gardening, baking, hospital volunteer work, the casinos, classical music and art, pinochle, and sports - especially the Phillies. She encouraged higher education in their children and carried with her a tremendously humorous wit, which was deployed often in John's direction. Olive was the greatest of sounding boards for her children. Olive's pride and joy was taking care of everyone. She met John at Rutgers and never stopped taking care of him. She was proud of all she achieved with her family and especially proud of her many educational and professional accomplishments, which were not conventional for a woman of her time. Olive worked in the field of special education for more than 50 years and had a career too magnificent to detail here. Olive always joked about being a perpetual student because she continued her education for decades after earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1955 at Rutgers Camden, culminating with a Ph.D. in Philosophy, with specialization in Special Education. Olive was healthy and active for virtually her entire life with just a few instances where care was required. A memorial service will be held for close family and friends at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Atlantic City Country Club. Given the current surge of COVID cases that exists, those who desire to attend must be symptom free and willing to abide by smart masking and distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olive's name to the Church of St. Katharine Drexel, 6075 W Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.