Austin, Oliver P., III, - 82, of Pleasantville, was born to Oliver P. Austin, II and Edythe Austin on October 31, 1939, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He departed this life after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Oliver obtained numerous degrees through his employment with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), retiring after 46 years of dedicated and devoted service. He had also worked as a Bell Captain at Howard Johnson's, Boardwalk Regency and Caesars in Atlantic City. Oliver was well-known throughout the community. He was very kind and compassionate, and always willing to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever possible. He was a family man who cherished his loved ones. Oliver truly enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends and he made an important difference in their lives. In addition to his parents, Oliver is predeceased by the love of his life for 62 years, his devoted wife, Ellen "Tootie" Austin (nee' Moore), sister Elizabeth Moore. He leaves to cherish fond memories: seven children, Paul (Charlene), Mark, Phyllis (Boyd), Kay (Vincent), Jeff (Crystal), Maria and Hope (Brian); sisters Gladys Battle, Donna Moore; brothers Anton, Stephen and Mark Austin; sister-in-law Barbara Bowe; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other family members and special friends, Danny, Dawud, Jay and Jimmy. Oliver will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by those whose lives he so lovingly touched. Oliver was known by all from Shoprite Absecon, Tilton Inn to Ventura's Offshore Café. During Covid when the world was shut down he opened "Ollie's Bar, No Grill" at his home for him and the guys and niece/nephew Cydni. Oliver would "take" each of his kids to work every morning via telephone. Oliver had great relationships with his grands of all ages in person and FaceTimeing those far away. WE WILL TRULY MISS OUR DAD, BUT HE IS REUNITED WITH THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE, OUR MOM! Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ . Professional services were by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.