Austin, Oliver P., III, - 82, of Pleasantville, was born to Oliver P. Austin, II and Edythe Austin on October 31, 1939, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He departed this life after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Oliver obtained numerous degrees through his employment with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), retiring after 46 years of dedicated and devoted service. He had also worked as a Bell Captain at Howard Johnson's, Boardwalk Regency and Caesars in Atlantic City. Oliver was well-known throughout the community. He was very kind and compassionate, and always willing to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever possible. He was a family man who cherished his loved ones. Oliver truly enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends and he made an important difference in their lives. In addition to his parents, Oliver is predeceased by the love of his life for 62 years, his devoted wife, Ellen "Tootie" Austin (nee' Moore), sister Elizabeth Moore. He leaves to cherish fond memories: seven children, Paul (Charlene), Mark, Phyllis (Boyd), Kay (Vincent), Jeff (Crystal), Maria and Hope (Brian); sisters Gladys Battle, Donna Moore; brothers Anton, Stephen and Mark Austin; sister-in-law Barbara Bowe; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other family members and special friends, Danny, Dawud, Jay and Jimmy. Oliver will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by those whose lives he so lovingly touched. Oliver was known by all from Shoprite Absecon, Tilton Inn to Ventura's Offshore Café. During Covid when the world was shut down he opened "Ollie's Bar, No Grill" at his home for him and the guys and niece/nephew Cydni. Oliver would "take" each of his kids to work every morning via telephone. Oliver had great relationships with his grands of all ages in person and FaceTimeing those far away. WE WILL TRULY MISS OUR DAD, BUT HE IS REUNITED WITH THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE, OUR MOM! Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ . Professional services were by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
To the family of Oliver
My family and I send our deepest condolences. Oliver and I had great times, and many memories as friends. Keeping you all in my prayers,
Jimmy Jack
Jimmy Jack
Friend
January 15, 2022
I met Ollie many years ago at ACUA and we had a great relationship thru the years,working with him at work and at the his house, he was a great guy and will be sadly missed by everyone he touched. You have my deepest sympathy for your loss, Jerry Cohen Absecon Lock Service
Jerry Cohen
January 15, 2022
We(Morgan Family) send our deepest condolences and prayers to u all(Austin&Moore)Family´s. It was great growing up with u guy´s on Mediterranean Ave and luv all of u dearly. Stay Strong, and much luv
Tugar Morgan
Tugar Morgan
Friend
January 14, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Austin Family. Mr Austin and I were good friends.
Roderick D Gaines Jr
Friend
January 14, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John E Paxton
Friend
January 13, 2022
My condolences to the family. Rest easy Mr.Austin.
Ali Kaleem Abdullah
Friend
January 13, 2022
To the Family . I can honestly say that they just do not make men and women like Ollie and his wife. We admired him for just the class act that he was and good the example in which he led his life . We can definitely relate to your loss as our mother passed on the same exact day . Two wonderful people will truly be missed .
Jimmy,Jack and Jason Kowaleski
Friend
January 13, 2022
My Deepest Condolences to the Austin Family for there lost
Mr Oliver was a very nice guy I use to see him at Wawa in the Mornings (WHEN WE WRE WORKING ) for coffee he would always have a Good Morning for you and a smile After we retired I saw him out and about . We would stop and chat a little bit and go our ways .I'll truly miss him go old guy
R.I.P my Friend you've got your Wings
Marc A. Moore
January 12, 2022
Our condolences to his family. Rest in peace dear friend
Barbara Jackson Brown and Akbar Tshaka
January 12, 2022
To the Family of Oliver,
So sorry for the loss of your dear Father. He was such a good friend to my sister Miss Pat Kowaleski. They would share many lunches and he would check on her when she became ill to see if she needed anything. A life well lived! Isn't it strange that they both went to heaven on the same day! Prayers for the Family.