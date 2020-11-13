Menu
Nurse, Owen O., - 92, of Atlantic City, affectionately called "Uncle," passed away November 8, 2020, at the Father Hudson House-CPCH in Elizabeth, NJ. Owen was born in Atlantic City, NJ January 17, 1928, and was the youngest of three children of Eura (nee' Giddens) and James Nurse. "Uncle" was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City and an Atlantic City High School graduate. He worked as a plasterer early in life and later worked as a Maintenance Engineer on the AC Expressway. "Uncle" enjoyed deep sea fishing on his boat and was an expert league and tournament bowler and self-proclaimed bowling "instructor". He spent many hours perfecting his bowling skills and helping others do the same at King Pin Lanes in Cardiff. Owen is survived by: nephews, Alvin K., and Kenneth J. Nurse and wife Sandra; nieces, Patricia Jackson, and Gloria Butler; grandnephew, Nevin Nurse; grandnieces, Lydia Nurse and Dana Jackson; great-grandnephews, Levon and Jullian Jackson; great-grandniece, Deche Jackson; and many other family members, friends, and bowling buddies. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services are private and entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.
