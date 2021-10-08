LaSpina, Pamela (Hilles), - 66, of Somers Point, Pamela (Hilles) LaSpina passed away on October 1, 2021. Pamela was born on July 25, 1955 in Lansdale, PA to Russell and Ethel Hilles. She lived in Pennsylvania until the age of 13 when she moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Here she enjoyed 3 amazing years and made some of her dearest friends, along with beautiful memories, she loved to look back upon. She returned to Pennsylvania for her senior year of high school and graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School in 1973. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1998 and worked at Ocean Point Nursing Home and then for Caring, Inc until her retirement in 2020. Pam enjoyed playing bingo, learning sign language, going to the movies and attending trivia at DiOrios. She was active with several local senior groups with whom she played Mah Jongg, pinochle and shuffleboard. Pam's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 40 years, Michael LaSpina, daughters Meg LaSpina and Alicia (Joseph) Friedrich and her cherished grandbabies, Joseph, Juliana and James Friedrich. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Avenue, Somers Point. In lieu of flowers, a memorial bench is planned. Checks payable to Grace Lutheran Church, with Pam LaSpina's bench in the memo may be sent to the church.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.