LaSpina, Pamela (Hilles), - 66, of Somers Point, Pamela (Hilles) LaSpina passed away on October 1, 2021. Pamela was born on July 25, 1955 in Lansdale, PA to Russell and Ethel Hilles. She lived in Pennsylvania until the age of 13 when she moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Here she enjoyed 3 amazing years and made some of her dearest friends, along with beautiful memories, she loved to look back upon. She returned to Pennsylvania for her senior year of high school and graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School in 1973. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1998 and worked at Ocean Point Nursing Home and then for Caring, Inc until her retirement in 2020. Pam enjoyed playing bingo, learning sign language, going to the movies and attending trivia at DiOrios. She was active with several local senior groups with whom she played Mah Jongg, pinochle and shuffleboard. Pam's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 40 years, Michael LaSpina, daughters Meg LaSpina and Alicia (Joseph) Friedrich and her cherished grandbabies, Joseph, Juliana and James Friedrich. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Avenue, Somers Point. In lieu of flowers, a memorial bench is planned. Checks payable to Grace Lutheran Church, with Pam LaSpina's bench in the memo may be sent to the church.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. God bless you all.
Walter Fillmore
October 10, 2021
I know Pam as Meg´s mom. No words expressed can ease the pain at a time such as this. Warm hugs and prayers to my friend Meg and her family. May your love & kindness to each other strengthen your broken hearts.
Kathi Crean
Other
October 8, 2021
Mike and family,
I was saddened to hear of Pam's passing this morning. May you remember the strengths in her life to make you stronger and may she rest comfortably in the loving hands of our Lord.
Steve Schwartz
October 8, 2021
I met Pam in Puerto Rico and shared her freshman, junior and sophomore years in High School together.
We immediately became friends for life.
I pray for all who knew her and especially for her family to find strength in the wonderful memories she gave us.
Fly my friend, fly high and free. You will NEVER EVER be forgotten for as long as I live. One day we will laugh together again like we did back when...
All my love,
Jay
Jay Sarria
October 8, 2021
Mike, I'm very sorry for your loss and send my sincere condolences to you and your family. May God give peace and comfort to you, your family, and friends.
Jim Cook
October 8, 2021
I worked alongside Pam at Caring for the last 8 years & she always displayed an enthusiasm for living her life & a love for her family. Her nursing skills were unparalleled and she was always an advocate for her patients. She is greatly missed at Caring by the staff & clients alike.