Merendino, Pamela J., - 85, of Northfield, passed away June 9, 2021 of cancer. She was born in England on October 17, 1935. Her past time was going to the casino, where she would play the slots. She was a waitress in many Atlantic City restaurants and off shore restaurants. While with Joe, they would travel with many friends to many, many places. Pamela is survived by sisters-in-law Sara Ireland, Sandy Merendino, Grace Merendino, and brothers-in-law Louis Ireland and Francis Sutton Jr. Also very close friend Mito Duvert and her three daughters who were like her own children. She is preceded in death by husband Joe, her mom, her in-laws Angelina and Thomas Merendino, sister-in-law Mary Ann Sutton, brothers-in-law Frank, John, and Nick Merendino. She loved her many nieces and nephews, and many pets throughout the years. A viewing will be held at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, located at 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11-12 PM with a service to follow at 12PM Interment to follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.