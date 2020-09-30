Menu
Patricia A. Kezlaw
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Kezlaw, Patricia A., - of Dennisville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020, with her husband John and protector Tucker at her side. She was born in Philadelphia to the late William Hickey and Bertha Russell. She graduated St. Hubert Catholic High School of Philadelphia in 1964. Pat later retired after 30 years from Auto Parts Company Villas that she owned and operated with her husband. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Russell, and her daughter Angelique Bland on January 18, 2020. Pat is survived by her husband John; sons: David (Dottie) and Michael (Jen) Kezlaw; brother Thomas Russell; as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
