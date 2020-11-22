Brown, Patricia Ann, - 82, of Palermo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17th, at Shore Medical Center. She was born in Warrior Run, PA (outside of Wilkes-Barre), on November 24th, 1938. She married her loving husband, Richard Brown, in 1959 and moved to Ocean City, NJ in 1961 when he accepted a position at the Cape May County National Bank. Pat and Dick raised 4 children and resided in Ocean City for 45 years before moving to Palermo in Upper Township, NJ in 2005. Pat was a member of the Resurrection Church in Marmora and a former member of St. Frances Cabrini Church in Ocean City where she sang in the choir for several years. Warmth and kindness filled her soul and she touched the hearts of all who knew her. Pat loved spending time on the beach, was an avid reader, and enjoyed knitting hats, scarves, and blankets for friends and family. She liked getting together with her knitting club friends, "The Knitwits." Family was her life and legacy. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Barbecues, holidays, family events, trips, and dining out in restaurants brought her great joy. Her home was filled with many photos of loved ones which she proudly displayed. She was the matriarch of a family who adored her. She is survived by her daughter Karen Brown Ermelin, (son-in-law Brian Ermelin), son Craig Brown (wife-Caroline Cole), son Carl Brown (wife Susan Fisher) and 11 grandchildren: Kyle Ermelin (wife Jamie Slate), Trevor Ermelin (Mindi Martins), Jessica Brown, Rachel Brown Warrell (husband Eric Warrell), Adam Brown, Adrienne Brown, Logan Brown, Mason Brown, Taylor Brown, Spencer Brown and Cassidy Brown. She is also survived by one brand new great grandchild-Lila Ermelin. She is predeceased by her husband Richard Brown, her son Kenneth Brown, daughter-in-law Karen Wescott, her brother Charles Skipalis, and her parents Charles and Catherine Skipalis. A Mass of Resurrection will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from The Church of The Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Alcove Grief Center, 376 Tilton Road Rear, Northfield, NJ 08225. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.