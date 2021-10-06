Bond, Patricia A., - 75, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021. Born on January 23, 1946, to Herbert F. and Anna Mae Peterson in North Wildwood, New Jersey, Patricia was a graduate of Wildwood High School and resided in Cape May County her entire life. She proudly worked many years for her family at Morey's Pier and at the Middle Township Municipal Court for over 25 years. Patricia devoted her life to her four children and five grandchildren, and she is remembered fondly by all as someone who showed kindness and compassion to everyone. Patricia is predeceased by her parents - as well as siblings - Richard, James, Nancy, Judith, and her beloved son, Andrew Charles Bond. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Salerno (William), her daughter Rebecca Carr (Christopher), her son Patrick Bond (Jennifer), her daughter-in-law, Elise Bond and her grandchildren- Evan, Brayden, Eleanor, Isabella and Olivia. She is also survived by her sister Dolores Morey and brother, Robert Peterson, sisters-in law, Catharine Bond and Patricia Peterson and many nieces and nephews and extended family. Her constant and loving presence will be so dearly missed by her children, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, Patricia's family is requesting donations in her name to Samaritan Life Enhancing Care at samaritannj.org
. Patricia's Celebration of Life will be at Radzieta Funeral Home at 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ on Monday, October 11, 2021. Calling hour will be 10-11am, with a service following at 11am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.