Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia S. Calfina
Calfina, Patricia S., - 76, of Erma, passed away January 6, 2022 surrounded by love. She was an amazingly strong woman who fought hard right up to the end. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years Philip and her son Anthony. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Philip (Julia) Calfina, Charyl Calfina, and Terri Hoff. Her grandchildren Kyle, Ashley, Philip, Annie, Devon, Cierra, Michael, Alex, and bonus granddaughter Shevi. Her great grandsons Tyler, Oliver, Wyatt, Connor, Atlas, and Baby Boy Carlino due in July. Due to current Covid numbers the family will hold a celebration of life later. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Complete Care in Court House and Bayada Hospice for all the care they gave our mom during her final days. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.