Caruso, Patricia (nee Tuner), - 82, of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in Camden, she was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Pat formerly worked as a medical staff secretary at Wm. B. Kessler Memorial Hospital. She loved antiques and was the owner of Patricia's Antiques. Pat graduated from Hammonton High School in 1956 and from Pierce School of Business in Philadelphia in 1958. Pat enjoyed her membership and volunteering for the Hammonton Historical Society and Mainstreet Hammonton. She made many friends in both these organizations and enjoyed their friendship while maintaining a special bond with her lifelong friends from school. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Domenic J. "Sonny" Caruso, former Captain of the NJ State Police, and her parents, Spencer and Virginia Turner. She is survived by her four beloved daughters, Kacey Storey and her husband Mike; Kimberly Salvatore and her husband Daryl, all of Hammonton; Karen Lawless of Shamong, Kristy Caruso of Somers Point; her sister, Lee Walker of Greenbank; 11 grandchildren, Megan, Michelle (Anthony), Daryl, Domenic, Jared, James, Spencer, Ryan, Payton, Robby and Gabrielle; one great-granddaughter, Lucia; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020, in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitations will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Friday, November 13, 2020, 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
