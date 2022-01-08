Corson, Patricia Ann, - 88, Patricia Ann Corson passed away peacefully in her sleep with her beloved cat Rusty by her side on Monday, January 3, 2022 at home in Cape May Court House. She was born on December 19, 1933 to Robert Newman and Lois Mowry in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Olney High School, she attended Hahnemann School of Nursing then relocated to Wildwood, NJ where she began her nursing career at Burdette Tomlin Hospital. In 1977, she moved to Boca Raton, Florida with her late husband J. Douglas Corson and resumed her nursing career at Whitehall, Boca as Resident Assessment Coordinator. While living in Florida, she enjoyed cooking and always welcomed neighbors and friends to join in their holiday gatherings. She made sure no one spent the holidays alone. After suffering a stroke in 2001, she moved back to New Jersey to live with her daughter Suzanne Nardi. Faced with many health issues over the years, she never complained, gracefully handled the challenges and never gave up. Patricia enjoyed reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows, computer games, rooting for her Phillies and trips up the road to the casino. Of premier importance was her family, spending time with them was her greatest joy. She is survived by her son, Michael Nardi (Carolyn), daughter Suzanne Nardi, grandson Christopher Nardi (Mariel), granddaughter Nicole Nardi (Danny) and her Rusty cat. A celebration of Patricia's life well lived will be held in the spring.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2022.