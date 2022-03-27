Coyle, Patricia A., - 82, of Egg Harbor Twp., Coyle, Patricia A., 82, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ spread her Angel Wings to Heaven on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Patricia would want to be remembered for her love of the Lord and the love of her family. Patricia served as a Eucharistic Minister for her parish. She also ran the neighborhood Watch Program in her neighborhood. She took so much pride in both. Patricia just recently retired after 50 plus years, working in the meat department of Shoprite, where she enjoyed working with all her fellow co-workers. Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Coulten; her mother, Mary Coyle; her father, Cornelius Coyle, her brothers, Thomas, Patrick and Joseph Coyle; and her sisters, Mary Jane Coffee and Margaret Glaven. Patricia is survived by her son, Billy Coulten Jr. (Christina); her grandchildren, Hailey and Madilyn Coulten; her siblings, Catherine Hewitt, Cornelius Coyle (Terry), Anna Marie Kulesa (Edward), Timothy Coyle (Kim), John Coyle (Terri), Matthew Coyle (Ellen), Michael Coyle (Lisa), Elizabeth Schoenstein (Henry), and Theresa Schweighardt); her sister-in-law, Linda Coyle; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. A gathering will be held from 10am to 11am with a mass starting at 11am at St Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.